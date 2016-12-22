Blackwater News

Blackwater Women’s Group meet on 2nd Tuesday of every month at 8.30pm in Blackwater Tavern. Next meeting Tuesday 10th of January. Membership is only €5 per annum. New members welcome.

In December we ran two very informative classes on everything to do with Facebook, privacy settings, group pages, business pages, security and safety settings etc. We are running a similar type course in January which is an Introduction to the Internet. Suitable for beginners and all levels of ability. There will be five two hour sessions with training in the following subjects; Using email, Search Engines and Websites, Online Government Services, Conducting Everyday Transactions – Shopping Online, Banking Online, Avoiding Scams, Downloading Farming and other Application Forms, Booking Flights, Trains etc . Skype- Online Voice and Video Calls. Downloading Apps- Social Media – Facebook, Viber, What’s App etc. Using You Tube. Digital Photography – Uploading Photos to Computer and Editing Them. This Class is free of charge but we need names as soon as possible as it’s limited to approx. 10 people per class. Lab tops will be provided but people can also bring their own lab top or tablets. Please give your name to Mary in Shop on 064-6682003 to book a place in this class. Open to everyone, men and women welcome.

The Harvest Ball was held in Kenmare Bay Hotel in November and 160 people attended. Kenmare Bay Hotel provided an excellent meal and dancing was to the Neily O’Connor Band. It was a great night once again, many thanks to everyone who supported it. Thanks also to our sponsors who included John Daly who gave a €50 voucher of Car Insurance at Sean Daly & Co, Senator Mark Daly gave a voucher for dinner for two in Dail Eireann and Councillor Dan McCarthy, Tony Lawrence & Blackwater Tavern sponsored a raffle prizes.

Drama Classes continue every Wednesday at 7.30pm. The group are writing a new original play which will be staged in O’Neill’s Dancehall Blackwater in late April early May 2017. The next Drama Class after Christmas is on Wednesday the 11th of January at 7.30pm.