Cllr Dan McCarthy reports

Street Trading.

The new layout plan for changes in street trading in Kenmare down is now out for public consultation and it can be viewed at Kenmare Library. I would encourage everyone to view and express their opinion.

Shop local.

I have asked Kerry County Council to engage in an advertising campaign to encourage the sale and use of local produce to hotels, shops, and all businesses who sell food. By shopping local this Christmas and throughout the year will help create and maintain jobs within the county.

Community Support Fund.

Application forms are now available to any group interested in applying for this funding. Please contact me if you require some forms.

Christmas lights.

Well done and thank you to all involved in organising the Christmas light ceremony in Kenmare recently.

Kerry Bravehearts.

Well done to Con Dennehy on the launch of his new book Kerry Bravehearts. It is a very interesting read featuring many people and stories from the local area.

Tulloha Bonane National School.

Some crafty and handy tips were given by demonstrators at a fundraiser recently in Brooklane. This was a credit to the organisers and a great night was had by all.

Sneem craft fair.

I was delighted to attend the recent Christmas craft fair in Sneem. I was amazed by all the locally produced crafts available and would again encourage people to shop local this Christmas.

GAA.

Congratulations to Kenmare Shamrocks on winning the Munster final. Best of luck to as they progress through the all-Ireland series.

Christmas and New Year.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish each and every one a happy and peaceful Christmas. And best wishes for 2017. The festive season can be a hard time for many people, take a moment of your time to check in on your neighbours. If I can help in anyway throughout this time please contact me.

Clinics.

I am available every day in Kenmare Mart. I also hold clinics in south and west Kerry throughout the month. Cllr Dan Mc Carthy ,Kilcurrane East, Kenmare Co Kerry 087-6846513 087-2224411 (work number)