The Carnegie Players are staging a wonderful collection of Christmas scenes, songs and poetry this festive season. The show will be called ‘Twas the Week before Christmas.’

]This show will be directed by Joyce Bambury. The Carnegie Players involved all want to help Kenmare to get into the Christmas spirit. The show is suitable for all ages and families are more than welcome.

The show will be staged 4 times between the 16th-18th of December, 2016. The money raised from the evening shows will go to support the Carnegie Theatre as a resource in our community.

The ticket sales from the matinee will kindly be donated in full to

St. Francis Special School. This money will help towards the building of an organic sensory garden for the students there.

‘Twas the Week before Christmas will be staged;

Friday 16th @ 7.30pm: Gala opening night

Saturday 17th @ 2pm: Matinee in aid of St. Francis Special School

Saturday 17th @ 8pm: Evening show

Sunday 18th @ 8pm: Evening show

Please contact the Carnegie Theatre to book your tickets in advance.

info@carnegieartskenmare.ie / 0646648701

More details on www.carnegieartskenmare.ie