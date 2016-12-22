Shauna joins Rhona and Alyce

Shauna Doellken O’Shea is a 17 year old Leaving Cert student at Scoil Pobal Bheara. The Eyres native joined Kenmare Athletic Club last August mainly to improve her fitness for her first love Gaelic Football, she hopes to make the Cork Minor Football team next year. However, her sporting career has taken an added turn as Shauna has excelled at Cross Country. After a number of training sessions with Kenmare girls and boys athletes, Shauna has progressed quickly to winning the Kerry girls U18 and 19 Championships. Shauna then competed in the Munster under 18 Championship and placed 4th. A few weeks later in Limerick she placed 2nd, and in the All Ireland U18 years Championship Shauna was on the Munster winning team. Due to this progress over the past few months Shauna has been selected on the Munster Junior Cross Country Squad. Shauna will join her club teammates Rhona Randles and Alyce O’Connor who are also part of this squad.