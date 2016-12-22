Kenmare Kestrels season well underway

Kenmare Kestrels Basketball Season 2016-2017 is well underway. We hosted the Kerry U10 Blitz in November and our ‘academy’ stars were brilliant on the day. Our U16 Boys are winning well and look very promising. Our U16 Girls are strong and hope to win both league and plate this season. We are competing in Division One at U14 girl’s level and although it is a tough league, our girls are faring well. Our U14 boys are solid as are our U12 boys and girls. This year we have teams competing at U11 in Kerry as well. So far, so good.

Our Saturday morning academy is flying thanks to our many coaches and volunteers. Our Senior ladies are doing extremely well in KABB Division 2 this season. Well done Montse Salvado, Caroline Taylor, Michelle O’Sullivan & Co.

Finally, Special thanks to McSweeney’s Pharmacy for their donation of a first aid kit, to Quill’s for selling our Kestrels ‘Side Zip’ Tops (they make an excellent Christmas gift!) and finally to Murphy’s SuperValu Kenmare for allowing us to bag pack again this Christmas. Go Kestrels, and Happy Christmas to all!