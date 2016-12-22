Kenmare Bay Swim club ends year on a high

Mallow Open Gala. Twelve swimmers from the club went to the Gala in Mallow. This gala is our first of the year, the swimmers had only been back swimming for 2 months after the summer break. Galas are graded into 3 levels, grade 1, grade 2, & grade 3. Five of our swimmers achieved a time for grade 2, Ben Merrigan in the 100m Freestyle, and 50m Backstroke. Tara Cronin 50m Breaststroke. Anu Hayes-Breheny 50m Butterfly. Julia McCormack 50m Butterfly. And Ayla O’Neill 50m Butterfly. Also attending was David Ciuciu, Tommy Mengher, Hiudai Hayes-Breheny, Holly Authur, Jasmine Durkin, Caoimhe Cronin, and Tania McCormack, all swimmers got personal best on the day.

The club has 3 Swimmers that are already Grade 2. David Ciuciu, Tania McCormack & Cliona Daly.

We have two grade 1 swimmers Iarlaith Hayes, and Aishling Foley.

Explanation of Grades; Galas are graded into 3 levels, grade 1, grade 2, & grade 3. Swimmers achieving the cut off time in the 100m Freestyle and the 100m Ind. Medley event or the 100m Freestyle and 2 of the 50m events. (Back, Breast, or Fly), or the 100m Ind. Medley and 2 of the 50m events (Back, Breast or Fly) will then be eligible to swim in grade “2” galas, and will no longer be considered Grade “3” swimmers.

To qualify for Grade 1 swimmers must achieve the qualifying times in 200m Front crawl and 200m IM or the 200m front crawl and two of the other 100m events (100m Fly, 100m backstroke or 100m Breaststroke), or the 200m IM and two of the 100m events (100m Fly, or 100m Backstroke or 100m Breaststroke). The times for each Grade are different for age and gender. Swimmers are swimming to improve their own times, its not a race.

We would like to congratulate one of our swimmers Aishling Foley, a 5th year student in Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine who qualified as a Swim Ireland level 1 Coach. She attended the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin where she successfully completed this course.

Aishling also achieved a Swim Ireland Level 1 Teaching Aquatics qualification in Shannon leisure centre which she attended over the summer, she was complimented on her natural ability to teach and relay information. Aishling also holds a Child Protection Cert.

Aishling joined the club aged 12 and realised she not only loved swimming but also the theory and technical side of the sport.

Aishling has been volunteering her time to work with our newest member since September,

She is a grade 1 swimmer and still love to swim. She plans on being involved in swimming in some way no matter what career she choses after her education. Aishling love of swimming is a credit to our coaches and our club.

Munster Minor Schools competition took place in UL on Saturday 26th November 2016. Swimmers from the club took part representing their school. It was a great day with 3 swimmers going forward to the all Ireland. This was a fantastic achievement and we are so proud of all the members that took part.

Those who qualified to progress to the All Ireland Finals, to be held in the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin on the 12th of February are,

Holy Arthur, Cahir School (50m breaststroke), Julia McCormack, Cahir School (free 50m), Ben Merrigan, Realt Na Mara (backstroke & free 50m). We wish them all the best in the finals.

Christmas Outing. Our Christmas outing this year was to Tralee. The first a visit the sports and leisure complex to practice diving off the blocks, after it was all fun with 2 hours in the aqua dome. Everyone had a great day.