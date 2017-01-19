Cllr Dan Mc Carthy reports…

I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a happy and safe new year.

Farming.

2016 ended on a positive note with the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed travelling down to Kenmare to announce the new sheep welfare scheme which is to be introduced this year. This scheme will be of benefit to sheep farmers as each farmer who signs up to this will be rewarded by receiving up to €10 per ewe. I would like to thank my council colleague Cllr Patrick Connor Scarteen for organising the Ministers visit to Kenmare Mart.

Casual Trading.

The public meeting which took place in December with regards to the casual trading in Kenmare highlighted and raised a lot of issues, I would hope that these concerns will be resolved promptly. I will continue to lobby for this to be resolved.

Manhole covers and street lighting. I am delighted that the upkeep of both manhole covers and street lighting has begun, however I do know that there is still ongoing issues regarding these in some locations.

GAA.

Best of luck to Kenmare Shamrocks in the All-Ireland semi Final which is being played on 29th January in Ennis. Also I would like to Glenbeigh-Glencar in their upcoming semi-final. A great night was had by all who attended the Templenoe social and medal presentation, well done to all involved in organising the event.

Strictly Come Dancing.

I would like to with Noel Crowley and Renee Dooley best of luck in the upcoming strictly come dancing in INEC for the Irish Cancer Society.

Mart Social.

The annual Kenmare Mart social will be held in the Kenmare Bay on 27th January at 8pm. Music is by the Singing Jarvey. Tickets are €30 and are available from the mart office 064 6642210.

Clinics.

I apologise to many as I have been unable to attend some functions and events due to me being unwell with the flu. I am available every day in Kenmare Mart.

I will continue to raise ongoing issues at both area council and full council meetings monthly. Should anyone have any areas of concern or issues please contact me anytime.

I also hold clinics in south and west Kerry throughout the month.

Cllr Dan Mc Carthy,

Kilcurrane East,

Kenmare

087 6846513 / 087 2224411 (work number)