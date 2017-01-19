Kenmare Shamrocks news

Kenmare Shamrocks AGM was held on Friday December 16th and the following Officers and Committee Members were elected;

President Tom O’Connor

Chairman Seán O’Shea

Vice Chairman James Rochford

Secretary Ciara Cronin

Treasurer Mairéad Cronin

PRO Alan Sheehy

Children’s Officer Shirley Cronin

Health & Well Being Officer Sheila Doyle

Registrar Joanne O’Sullivan

County Board Officer Football Mike Carey

County Board Officer Hurling James Rochford

Kenmare District Board Delegates Gary McCarthy & Tomás Carey

Committee Members; Andy O’Sullivan, Kieran O’Shea, Edward O’Sullivan, Seán O’Leary, Johnny Allen, James mc Gann, Kieran Moriarty, John Sullivan

The All Ireland Intermediate Club Football Semi Final against Westport has been fixed for Sunday January 29th at 2.15pm in Cusack Park Ennis. The team have been training hard over the festive period and hopefully they will get the better of Westport and give us another day out in Croke Park in Febuary.

We will be having a Coffee Morning on Friday January 27th in The Wander Inn from 10am – 1pm. All proceeds will go towards the costs involved in preparing the team so they will be at their best for the battle against Westport. All support would be greatly appreciated.