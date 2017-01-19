Kenmare Shamrocks news

Kenmare Shamrocks AGM was held on Friday December 16th and the following Officers and Committee Members were elected;
President Tom O’Connor
Chairman Seán O’Shea
Vice Chairman James Rochford
Secretary Ciara Cronin
Treasurer Mairéad Cronin
PRO Alan Sheehy
Children’s Officer Shirley Cronin
Health & Well Being Officer Sheila Doyle
Registrar Joanne O’Sullivan
County Board Officer Football Mike Carey
County Board Officer Hurling James Rochford
Kenmare District Board Delegates Gary McCarthy & Tomás Carey
Committee Members; Andy O’Sullivan, Kieran O’Shea, Edward O’Sullivan, Seán O’Leary, Johnny Allen, James mc Gann, Kieran Moriarty, John Sullivan
The All Ireland Intermediate Club Football Semi Final against Westport has been fixed for Sunday January 29th at 2.15pm in Cusack Park Ennis. The team have been training hard over the festive period and hopefully they will get the better of Westport and give us another day out in Croke Park in Febuary.
We will be having a Coffee Morning on Friday January 27th in The Wander Inn from 10am – 1pm. All proceeds will go towards the costs involved in preparing the team so they will be at their best for the battle against Westport. All support would be greatly appreciated.