Kenmare Swim Club news

This month the club is entering into 4 Galas.

The first gala is on in The University of Limerick on the 14th/15th, we have a lot of first time swimmers entering this and they are all very excited. On the 21st /22nd we are off to Blackpool in Cork for the novice gala. On the same weekend, the Gerry Ryan Gala is on at the University of Limerick. The forth gala is in Tralee for grade 1 on the 28th of January. There is lots of excitement in the club in anticipation of the galas.

The Kenmare Bay leisure Centre kindly facilitated extra training session which ran over 4 day, to help burn off all those Christmas sweets and prepare for the January galas. Best of luck to all our swimmers.

Health benefits of swimming.

Swimming is a great workout because you need to move your whole body against the resistance of the water.

Swimming is a good all-round activity because it:

• keeps your heart rate up but takes some of the impact stress off your body

• builds endurance, muscle strength and cardiovascular fitness

• helps maintain a healthy weight, healthy heart and lungs

• tones muscles and builds strength

• provides an all-over body workout, as nearly all of your muscles are used during swimming.

• being a relaxing and peaceful form of exercise

• alleviating stress

• improving coordination, balance and posture

• improving flexibility

• providing good low-impact therapy for some injuries and conditions