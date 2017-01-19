Inter Kenmare and Kenmare Bay are a great team!

Inter Kenmare are delighted to announce that Kenmare Bay Hotel and Resort have come on board as sponsor for the Inter Kenmare Bay Academy for the 2016/2017 season. The Kenmare Bay Hotel and Resort are official sponsors for the Academy for this season, and hopefully a long time to come. This is a superb sponsorship package for the club, and means that the Inter Kenmare Bay Academy will be a huge success this season.

The Inter Kenmare Academy has more than 120 members, boys and girls from the ages of 5 to 9.

The academy is the foundation of the Inter Kenmare FC club, and is an introduction to football for boys and girls from the age of 5 upwards. The first generation of Inter Academy players have recently graduated to senior football on both mens and ladies teams.

Coaching has been going on every Wednesday, with 15 qualified coaches running sessions for groups from age 5 to 9. Having the Kenmare Bay Hotel and Resort on board for the season has meant that all players have been kitted out in stylish training tops and beanie hats. Coaches have had official FAI “Kickstart” training and new training equipment has been put in place.

Mark Granville on behalf of Inter Kenmare said “Having a sponsor from the start of the season has been brilliant. We have been able to plan ahead for the year, and the academy has more numbers than ever. Andre Rees, Manager of the Kenmare Bay Hotel and Resort, “We are delighted to sponsor Inter Kenmare FC, and look forward to great success for the teams in 2017. We would like to wish a happy and prosperous New Year to every