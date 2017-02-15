Following the success of the 2016 series, The Supper Club returns to the five star Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare for a series of delectable evenings at one of Ireland’s leading luxury hotels.

The Supper Club at Sheen Falls Lodge offers guests the chance to experience the culinary excellence of award-winning Executive Chef, Philip Brazil. Each monthly Supper Club evening will focus on a special theme, each a celebration of the best cuisine from both home and abroad.

The unique location of Sheen Falls Lodge along the Ring of Kerry and Ring of Beara equips Chef Philip Brazil and his team at The Falls Restaurant with some of the country’s finest fresh local produce. The monthly Supper Club at Sheen Falls Lodge will be hosted in the hotel’s Drawing Room, accommodating up to 25 guests for an intimate dining experience.

Following a welcome drink and canapé reception on arrival, guests will feast on a specially curated 4 course dinner complete with wine.

Upcoming Supper Club dates include:

Friday, 17th February – A Taste of Romance

Friday, 10th March – The Best of Irish

Saturday 1st April – Springtime Dining

Saturday 6th May – Dine Like an Italian

Friday, 2nd June – Summer Season

Tickets for The Supper Club evenings at Sheen Falls Lodge are priced at €55 per person which includes a welcome drink and canapés on arrival, a 4 course set dinner menu and accompanying wine. Booking is essential for these limited events, visit www.sheenfallslodge.ie or phone 064 6641600 to book your stay.