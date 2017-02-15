Busy programme ahead at Kenmare Family Resource Centre

Let’s Read Together

Parents & children reading together. Pre-school age group. Started Thursday January 26th, 10 – 11am, for 6 weeks. In partnership with local Adult Literacy service

Momma & Baby Yoga

Started Friday 3rd February, 10 – 11am, for 6 weeks.

Language & Play

A programme for parents and children of pre-school age category. Every Monday for 6 weeks starting February 6th, 10am – 12noon. A programme in partnership with Kerry County Childcare Committee.

Parenting Programme

Starts Thursday 9th March, 9.30 – 11.30am for 5 weeks. Funded by Kerry Education Training Board.

Art Therapy

Available every Thursday for anyone aged 6+ . By appointment only.

For more information on any of the above or to book a place on any of these programs, please contact Kenmare Famile Resource Centre on 064 6642790 / 087 7086641 / susan@kenmarefrc.ie