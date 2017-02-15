Cllr Dan Mc Carthy reports…

Roads.

I have highlighted recently and will continue to raise the urgent need of resurfacing works to take place on the Molls Gap road from Kilkeanna to Kenmare. I would like to thank Kerry county council staff for their quick response on cutting the hedges on the Poll na Capall road. I have also asked that there be a hazard deer signs to be erected on the Kenmare –Blackwater road.

Kenmare Community Hospital.

At a recent area council meeting, I put forward a motion enquiring as to if or what the update was in the opening of additional beds in Kenmare Community Hospital. This motion was passed unanimously and I await a response.

Farming.

The burning season deadlines have being causing a lot of farmers grief for the past number of years due to the adverse weather conditions that are present during the designated time. I have asked at a council meeting that these deadline dates be reviewed and extended.

Darkness into Light.

I am delighted and honoured for being involved in negotiations for securing the Darkness into light walk for Kenmare. There will be a meeting to outline the route and organise the event in the coming weeks. Contact me for further information.

GAA.

Well done to all management and players of Kenmare Shamrocks GAA team who done the club and parish proud to reach an All-Ireland semi-final.

Kenmare Mart Social.

The annual Kenmare Mart social which was held recently was a great success and was enjoyed by all.

Strictly Come Dancing.

Congratulations and well done to Noel Crowley and Renee Dooley on taking part in the strictly come dancing which was a huge success and a marvellous night of entertainment.

Garda youth achievement awards.

I would like to congratulate all the young people throughout the county who received this prestigious award for all their hard work and commitment within the community and their homes.

St Francis special school.

I would like to thank Teddy and Jean O’Sullivan and all those who organised and participated in a recent fundraising quiz for St Francis special school in Beaufort.

Clinics.

I am available every day in Kenmare Mart. I also hold clinics in south and west Kerry throughout the month. Cllr Dan Mc Carthy,

Kilcurrane East,

Kenmare

087 6846513 / 087 2224411 (work number)