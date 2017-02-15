Successful 2016 season celebrated by ISG ladies footballers

The ISG ladies footballers celebrated a very successful 2016 season in January at The Brooklane Hotel. The club had much to celebrate including the senior team winning the Mary Jo Curran ‘A’ Cup, the U16s winning Division 3 of the County League, the U14s winning Division 2 of the East Kerry League, while the U12s came out on top to win the East Kerry Division 1 title. We are grateful to Kerry Senior Footballer Stephen O’Brien who presented all the players with their medals on the night.

Julie O’Sullivan and Ellen O’Sullivan were congratulated on their huge success on winning the All-Ireland U16 title with Kerry, while Gina Crowley and Denise Hallissey were recognised for their contribution to Kerry Senior Ladies Football. Abbie Murray of Scoil Réalt na Mara and Ami Harrington of St. Johns National School were recognised for their selection on the County Primary School team in 2016.

A massive thank you was extended to Marie O’Sullivan and Mossie Walsh for their outstanding contribution to ladies football in the Kenmare area. Chairperson Sinéad O’Donovan spoke about how important it is to keep players in the game and highlighted the social benefits of participation in and enjoyment of sports at a young age.

The club would like to thank The Brooklane Hotel for accommodating the occasion, the social committee for all their planning and organisation, Mary O’Leary for the photography, those who donated raffle prizes and all who attended on the night. Training will commence for all teams during the coming weeks and we look forward to welcoming all our players back for what will hopefully be another successful season. See the club Facebook page for updates.