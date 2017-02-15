Congratulations to Boki Nikic on making the Kerry U17 SSE Airtricity League squad, a fantastic achievement resulting from his hard work and dedication. They will play their first match on Sunday March 19th away to Galway United.

Inter Kenmare will be hosting a FAI Aviva soccer sisters camp this Easter on Monday and Tuesday, April 10th and 11th, 2017. The programme is open to girls between the ages of 7-12 years old and gives them the chance to play football in a fun environment with girls of their own age and ability. The camps cater for girls of all levels of skill from those who have never played up to those who play regularly. To book please visit the FAI website.

http://www.fai.ie/domestic/fai-womens/soccer-sisters-easter-camps

Management/Coaching. Inter Kenmare FC are looking for anyone with a good knowledge of the beautiful game and is willing to step up and help out with coaching/management of one of our senior teams. The positions begins with immediate effect until the end of the current season (June). A management team will then be put in place for the start of the next season in mid August. Please contact our Chairman Paul Cassidy or email interkenmare@gmail.com.