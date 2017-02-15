A massive thanks to all involved in our fundraiser in New York on January 20th. To the many people who donated items for auction, thank you. To others who organised vouchers/prizes, the club greatly appreciates your help. An Neidín abú.

Congratulations to Ryan Murphy in New York, who won the Club Lotto Jackpot of €8,000 on January 29th. The numbers drawn were 3,8,15 & 25. Ryan’s father, Francie, is home on holidays at the minute and he was presented with the cheque from Chairman Seán O’Shea, Secretary Ciara Cronin and Treasurer Mairéad Cronin in Fr. Breen Park recently.

Our next draw is on Sunday February 26th.

The draw for the first round of the Senior Club Championship has been made. We have been drawn away to Keirns O’Rahilly’s.

The annual Coiste na nÓg Card Drive has started. Anyone interested in playing should contact Seán O’Regan or Ciara Cronin at 087-4449566

Club Membership is now due. Contact any Club Officer re same.

Sunday January 29th was a tough day for the players, management and supporters of Kenmare Shamrocks. Our dream of reaching Croke Park again, was shattered. The players and management rightly deserve huge praise for giving us a year of fantastic football. We can look to the future with optimism in the knowledge that there will be more good days ahead.

Currently our club lotto draw takes place fortnightly. From Easter Sunday we will be changing to a weekly draw as we are currently applying for permission to refurbish the old dressing rooms and also to add a new extension. It is hoped that the weekly draw will help the club in its fundraising efforts towards the cost of this project.