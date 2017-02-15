Excellence recognised at Tuosist GAA Medal Presentation

pics Mary O’Leary



The Tuosist Juvenile GAA presentation was held recently at The Lake House, Cloonee.

Juvenile Secretary Ger Murphy said that 2016 had been a great year for the club with the U16 team winning Division 1 of the East Kerry Regional League as well as reaching the semi final of Division 1 of the County League and the U14 team winning the 13-a-side County League final for a third year in a row. Both sides were amalgamated with Kilgarvan for all competitions.

Tuosist U12 and U10 teams were also recognised on the evening for their achievements along with Mark Torpey, Kieran Harrington and Sean O’Shea who were members of the Kenmare District U14 panel who won the County Shield in 2016. Mark, Kieran, Jamie Harrington and Tadgh O’Siochrú also received various Hurling medals won with Kilgarvan over the season.

Club Chariman Michael O’Sullivan made special presentations to Julie O’Sullivan, Inchicloon who was a member of the successful Kerry U16 Ladies All Ireland winning team and Daragh O’Siochrú, Killaha West who was a Kerry Minor panelist in 2016.

Juvenile Chairman Sean Healy thanked everyone for making 2016 such a successful year for the club and wished all the best for 2017. The club would like to thank Mary & Sean for the use of the hall and equipment for the presentation.

Tuosist Juvenile Officers and Mentors for 2017:

Chairperson: Sean Healy

Vice Chairperson: Kilian Murphy

Secretary :Ger Murphy

P.R.O: Miriam O’Sullivan

U16 Mentors: Sean O’Sullivan & John Cusack

U14 Mentors: Kilian Murphy, Ger Murphy & Fiona Brosnan

U12 Mentors: Ger Murphy, Mike Hennessy & John Breen

U10 Mentors: Sean O’Sullivan, Mike Merrigan & Sinead O’Donovan

U8 Mentors: Morgan O’Sullivan, Sean Healy & John Paul O’Sullivan.