Davitts ‘Award of Excellence’ is stating the obvious!

report by Heike O’Sullivan

Alright, by all means, call me thick as a plank. I mean, of course I know that CIÉ (like RTÉ or the ESB) is a state-owned company. Like anyone who’s lived in Ireland for any length of time, I associate CIÉ with public transport such as Bus Éireann, Dublin Bus and Irish Rail. For some peculiar reason though, I never realised that it also operates an international tour division, namely CIÉ Tours International.

Like most of you, dear Readers, I’ve encountered CIÉ’s ever larger tour buses on our roads many, many times. Not once did I notice that the logo on the side of the bus is identical to that on the side of our trains. Go figure. Anyway, I know now that CIÉ Tours is one of the CIÉ Group’s ‘for profit’ subsidiaries, the income earned from which is used to subsidise CIÉ’s public transport obligations. Another such ‘for profit’ venture are the Expressway coaches, lately much troubled, so we better not go there.

CIÉ Tours are Ireland’s oldest coach tour operator, celebrating 85 years in business this year. The company has been going from strength to strength, especially after incorporating in the USA in 1968, promoting and selling Irish and UK coach holidays, primarily to US customers but with Canada and Australia firmly in their sights. The luxury end of the market sees CIÉ Tours offering self-drive and chauffeur driven, independent holidays in Ireland and the UK.

Why on earth am I telling you all this?? Well, every year, CIÉ Tours receive feedback from their customers as to the highlights of their holiday. The results of this customer satisfaction survey are then used to determine the winners of the annual CIÉ Tours International Awards of Excellence. At the 2016 awards ceremony, held on 20th February last in Dublin City Hall, one popular Kenmare restaurant scored their third successive win in the national ‘Best Lunch’ category.

Mary and Donal Cremin’s Davitt’s Restaurant & Bar in Henry Street had previously earned the same award in 2014 and 2015, and this latest recognition of their restaurant makes for a very proud hat-trick. I should better declare my bias towards Davitt’s here, but as this is an opinion piece rather than a news report, you might indulge me. It’s not often I have lunch in town, but when I do, Davitt’s is my first port of call. Similarly, when my family are visiting the area, Davitt’s is where they want to go. I know that so very many of you agree with me, as evidenced by busy tables all year round. So, when I heard about the ‘Best Lunch’ award, I was delighted that plenty of foreign visitors to Kenmare also appreciate the lovely blend of great food, nice service and relaxed atmosphere Davitt’s offers, and say so – three years in a row.

Mary Cremin is obviously pleased with her restaurant’s award but is typically modest when speaking to me after CIÉ Tours’ announcement. “Davitt’s has been hosting CIÉ Tours lunches for some time now, so we have the benefit of knowing what type of set menu their guests like and are able to serve the groups with the efficiency CIÉ Tours require in the limited time the coach spends in Kenmare.

“CIÉ bring on average 40 guests to our door at the one time,” explains Mary, “and we usually see a big diversity of people – mainly Americans and Canadians – of all ages. It makes for an interesting lunch service, and it’s nice to hear someone who’s already seen much of England and Wales or Scotland before arriving in Ireland, take the time to compliment Donal’s home-made brown bread or his berry crumble.

“I’m also very proud to hear the enthusiasm CIÉ Tours guests show for Kenmare as a whole. They just love the colourful buildings, the pretty shop fronts and often enjoy a quiet walk to the pier if time allows,” says Mary.

So, even if I’m stating the obvious: Most of Kenmare makes such efforts to show the town’s best side to our many visitors, be it shop keepers refreshing the paint on their buildings, hard-working litter pickers and street cleaners etc. May they all know that their graft is noticed and appreciated, even by tourists that are just passing through. To all of Kenmare’s businesses: Have a great 2017 season!

From a personal point of view, very many congrats to Mary, Donal and all their staff at Davitt’s on their well deserved Award of Excellence!