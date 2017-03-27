Killarney Credit Union launches 2017 ‘Home Improvement’ loan campaign

Killarney Credit Union is launching a new Home Improvement loan campaign for 2017 to cater for the increasing popularity in home improvements and upgrades. More households are likely to opt to revamp their existing homes this year as property prices continue to rise, and to avail of the Home Renovation Incentive Scheme.

Many will choose to upgrade the safety of their home by replacing wiring or ceilings, ‘weather-proof’ their homes by improving ventilation or insulation, or just enhance the enjoyment of their home by putting in a new bathroom, furniture or sprucing up flooring.

Commenting on the launch, Helen Courtney Power, Business Development Manager at Killarney Credit Union said, “We are delighted to offer this home improvement loan product to its members at a very competitive 8.3% APR rate, and we would encourage members undertaking improvements in their home to contact us and find out how we can help them.”

At Killarney Credit Union, there are no charges for administration fees or transaction charges. In addition, should a customer pay back a home improvement loan early, there are no penalties. The credit union is also encouraging people to put a budget in place and to know exactly where money will be spent, before putting savings or borrowings behind home improvements or renovations.

For a €10,000 5 year variable interest rate loan with 60 monthly repayments of €202.79 an interest Rate of 8%, a representative APR of 8.2%, the total amount payable by the member is €12,164.94. Information correct as at 2/2/17.

To make a loan application: call into any of our branches or make a loan enquiry online www.killarneycu.ie.

For more information on The Home Renovation Incentive Scheme go to