A big job is only a series of small jobs!

Best kept town competition – 32 county award

I am pleased to inform you that arising from Kenmare’s excellent performance in last year’s National Tidy Towns Competition, the town has qualified to participate in Ireland’s Best Kept Towns Competition for 2017 – for the Small Town Award. Ireland’s Best Kept Towns Competition is an all-island initiative, organised by the Department of Arts,Heritage and Gaeltacht Affairs and the Northern Ireland Amenity Council. Adjudication takes place in May and the results are announced at an awards ceremony in Dublin in June.”

Adjudication criteria is as follows;

1. Presentation of Bulidings

2.Appearance of Approach Roads and Streets and Public Areas

3. Presentation of Natural Environment

4. Presentation of immediate Residential Areas

5. Tidiness

6. Comprehensiveness

7.General Impression.

Tidy Towns Competition 2017 – 26 County Award

Kenmare will be judged again in June, July and August for this competition. and adjudication criteria is as follows;

Community Involvement & Planning (60 marks)

Built Environment & Streetscape (50 marks)

Landscaping & Open Spaces (50 marks)

Wildlife, Habitats & Natural Amenities (50 marks)

Tidiness & Litter Control (90 marks)

Sustainable Waste & Resource Management (50 marks)

Residential Streets & Housing Areas (50 marks)

Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes (50 marks).

Hip! hip! hurrah! but ……lots of work to do before May!

We can only do this if everybody pulls their weight and pushes

themselves to do a little more for our community.

It goes without saying that you will have your own premises, home and garden in tip top shape but we need a little more help.

If you would like to volunteer to come out with the Group on Tuesday night at 7pm or dopt a specific area or road or street – to keep it litter free and weed free please chosse your area and contact Kenmare Tidy Towns Group on Facebook or phone 086 0839903/ 086 1280263. We will be absolutely delighted and will help you in any way possible.

We can’t do all the work without your assistance so please have a heart and help us! Can we do it? Yes we can.

Ní neart go cur le chéile