Kenmare Quilting Group held their first meeting on the third Saturday of February and subsequently have decided to hold meetings on the 3rd Saturday of every month from 2pm to 4.30pm in the Family Centre at the schools.

If anyone has an interest in any kind of sewing crafts they are welcome, any level of competence is also welcome. Beginners can avail of classes and workshops that will be available occasionally, these are not run by the Quilting Group but can be booked separately.

Because the 3rd Saturday of March falls on the St Patrick’s Weekend they are having their meeting the following week on the 25th March as a ‘one- off’. Thereafter they will resume on each 3rd Saturday.

For further information contact Anne on 064 6689184 / 086 8343155.