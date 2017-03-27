Cllr Dan McCarthy reports..

Roads.

Unfortunately the works on the Molls gap road is taking longer than anticipated. I have asked Kerry county council to try and get the work completed as a matter of urgency due to the inconvenience being caused. On a better note it is great to see improvements being made on the Kenmare-Sneem road.

County clean up.

The 6th annual KWD county clean-up day is on the 8th of April. I would encourage everyone to get involved to help maintain the beauty of our county.

Darkness into Light.

I was delighted to see such a large attendance at the public meeting for the organising of this event which will be held in Kenmare Mart on May the 6th. I would encourage everyone to register online through the pieta house website alternatively there will be open days of registration for this walk in various premises in Kenmare town. For more information or if you are interested in volunteering to help with the organisation of this please contact me on 087-2224411.

An Post.

An post have proposed that over 80 small post offices are to close throughout rural Ireland. This is of great concern and I would again ask Kerry county council to write for an update on the position of the sorting of the mail in the Kenmare area.

Farming.

The spring season has begun which means this quiet often is the busiest time on the farm I am asking that farming be extra vigilant. Due to the weather conditions of late autumn straw for bedding is in short supply, so unfortunately has seen the increase in the price of straw. However I am trying to source this at the cheapest cost we can. Lambs are one of the most vulnerable farm animals, I would ask all dog owners to ensure there dog is kept under control at all times during this season.

County council motions.

At the last Kerry county council meeting I have asked that a percentage of the money collected for the national broadcasting license fee be ring fenced for local radio stations. This I feel is imperative to the survival of local radio and television stations which people living in rural communities depend on.