Yoga and Mindfulness with Darina O’ Shea

Darina O’ Shea has spent over 15 years practising yoga and meditation. She offers weekly yoga and mindfulness classes and 8-week MBSR (Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction) courses. Darina is a certified MBSR teacher with the Institute of Mindfulness-Based Approaches. She has completed courses run by the Mindfulness In Schools Project (MISP) in Dublin and London. She now introduces mindfulness into schools.

What is Yoga?

Yoga is a physical science which gives us increased flexibility and strength, curing, relieving or preventing injuries, aches and pains and stiffness. Research shows that ageing is directly related to the stiffness of the spine. The more flexible the spine is the slower the ageing process. You don’t have to be flexible to do Yoga. A regular practice improves posture, breathing and detoxifies the body. Yoga is also a mental science, fitness training for the mind. It is a Mindfulness practice.

What is Mindfulness?

Mindfulness is learning to direct our attention to our experience as it unfolds, with kindness and acceptance. Rather than worrying about what has happened or might happen, it trains us to explore and respond skilfully, rather than react, to whatever is happening right now, whether we like it or not.

Neuroscience has made compelling discoveries about the brain’s capacity to grow and change, throughout life. Research at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard University has shown, using MRI brain scanning technology that eight weeks of MBSR training leads to the thickening of a number of different regions of the brain associated with learning, memory, and emotion regulation. They also found that areas associated with stress and anxiety were thinner after the eight week course.

Darina offers 8-week courses to adults, where the focus is on experiential learning in a small group setting. (12 max) Participants have shared how the course has positively impacted their lives. Testimonials can be seen on her website. www.yogaandmindfulnesskenmare.com

Yoga and Mindfulness lead to a greater understanding of the body and mind empowering us to connect to peace of mind and inner freedom.