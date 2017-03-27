Kenmare & District Garden Club

In spite of the very inclement weather on Thursday evening, the 2nd March, there was a good turnout for Billy Alexander’s wonderful talk on his recent travels to Myanmar. He began with a short potted history about life pre-Kells Bay and how he had always loved tree ferns from a very early age. With his slides we were transported to the markets in Myanmar – in Yangong the former capital we were shown lots of Buddhist temples, in Mandalay pictures of the local people going about their daily lives but the best scenes were those of all the interesting and sometimes very exotic and unnamed plants and trees either in the forests or in the National Gardens. The scenery was spectacular especially the rivers and gorges with rather shaky-looking bridges over them. Rumour has it there will be the longest rope bridge in Ireland at Kells Bay soon – wonder where Billy got that idea from!!

On 10th/11th May there will be a one-night trip away to Co.Waterford area gardens including Mount Congreve and anyone interested should contact Geraldine – 0863935965 – asap.

Next month on Thursday, 6th April, the topic of Verney Naylor’s talk will be”Horizons: Finding Inspiration From Beyond The Garden Gate” 7.30pm at The Gateway. There will also be a plant exchange – one plant only per person please.