Kenmare swim club would like to congratulate our three swimmers that took part in the All Ireland School Finals, in the National Aquatic Centre Dublin, on Sunday 12th February. This is the first time that anyone form the area has competed in the finals in Dublin.

Hypnotist, Mentalist and Brain Hacker Keith Barry came along to cheer on our Kenmare swimmers and there was magic in the air. Our swimmers did very well and we are so proud of them. Holy Arthur, Cahir School (50m breaststroke), Julia McCormack, Cahir School (free 50m), Ben Merrigan, Realt Na Mara (backstroke & free 50m)

On the 5th of March the Community Games County Final swimming competition was held in Tralee. We had a lot of swimmers taking park and they all swam brilliantly. We are delighted to have 2 swimmers and a relay team, who won gold and will now be representing Kerry in the the National Aquatic Centre Dublin for the All Ireland finals this May. Ayla O’Neill came first in the freestyle as did Hiudai Hayes who won the in the breaststroke. Ben Merrigan, Tommy Maagher, Tommy Arthur, Hiuda Hayes, Cillian Daly & Joshua Foley came first in the boys relay team. This is a fantastic achievement congratulation to all swimmers and we wish you gold in the all Ireland.

The Club had 2 galas this month, one in Askeaton Limerick and the second in Douglas Cork. The Askeaton grade 2 gala was a brilliant day out with lots of fun, Kenmare swimmers did exceptionally well, with many of our swimmers on the leader board and winning a lot of the swims. The Douglas gala is the Michael Bowles invitation, this gala is a two day event, and all our swimmers achieved a personal best. We are delighted to tell you that at this event we have another swimmer that has progressed to Grade 2, Hiudai Hayes. Congratulations Hiudai.

The swim club are alway looking for way to improve our swimmers performance. With this in mind Pilates has been a talking point of many of our meetings. It has shown that there are huge benefits to swimmers who are actively attending pilates. Pilates works in tandem with swimmings in a very effective way. We are very excited to have the opportunity to offer our swim club members a chance to try it out. We have organised pilates starting on the 11th March in Pobal Scoil with Lisa Staplebrooke. We are very grateful to Lisa for facilitating and providing our members with this opportunity. Lisa is well know for her excellent teaching of Pilates and we are looking forward to to this new chapter in the club.

Looking forward to reporting with more great news next month. Wishing you a happy St. Patrick’s Day.