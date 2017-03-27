Swim session with renowned English Channel coach Eilís Burns, Friday March 31st, 6pm in The Kenmare Bay Hotel pool

To kick-start the triathlon season the Kenmare Triathlon Club is hosting a swim coaching session with cork-based swim coach Eilís Burns.

Eilís is well known to swimmers in Cork and beyond. She has an impressive English Channel coaching record with at least 10 Channel relays, one of which was a double relay and an Irish record, and 24 successful solo channel swimmers including one double solo channel crossing, the first ever completed by an Irish swimmer.

Places are limited for this very special evening of expert swim coaching.

To book your place email the Kenmare Triathlon Club at info@kenmaretri.com.

The session is free to all our club members. The fee for non-members is €10.

Membership of the Kenmare Triathlon Club is €5 for a limited time, join our club through the Triathlon Ireland website www.triathlonireland.com/Get-Involved/Become-A-Member/

Keep up to date with our upcoming events and follow us on Facebook.