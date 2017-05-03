Cllr Dan McCarthy reports….

Roads.

At last month’s area meeting I had a deputation from the Cill Mhuire estate regarding the lack of a footpath from Cill Mhuire to the priest cross, this is a serious concern and hopefully will addressed sooner rather than later. I have again raised the issue of the need for a footpath up to Ard Bhearna estate and also from the Brooklane to main Killarney road, I feel that there is a urgent need for these footpaths to be put in place to ensure the safety of all road users. I have allocated €2000 of my council allocations for road improvement works from the Canteen cross in Bonane.

Molls Gap.

I am delighted to announce that by the time this newsletter is printed the Molls gap road will have been reopened. I would like to thank all road users and businesses for their patience during these necessary works.

Farming.

At last month’s Kerry county council meeting I put forward a motion asking that the minister for transport reconsider enforcing NCT’s for tractors. I feel that the additional costs of having these NCTs and the lack of availability of test centres would be detrimental to small farmers. The lambing and calving season is in full tilt it has been made so much easier due to the fine weather long may it last.

Darkness into Light.

The darkness into light walk will take place on May the 6th at 4:15 am, which will start and finish in Kenmare Mart. I would encourage everyone to register online through the pieta house website alternatively there will be open days of registration for this walk in various premises in Kenmare town. For more information or if you are interested in volunteering to help with the organisation of this please contact me on 087-2224411.

County clean up.

The 6th annual KWD county clean-up day was on the 8th of April. I was delighted to take part in this community event and would like to thank everyone who volunteered their time.

GAA.

Well done to the Kerry senior team who won the division one national league final. I would like to wish the Kerry u21s the very best of luck in their up coming matches.

Congratulations.

I would like to congratulate Cailie Murphy on her wonderful achievement on winning the Kevin Casey memorial young sports journalist award.

I am available every day in Kenmare Mart.

I also hold clinics in south and west Kerry throughout the month.

Cllr Dan Mc Carthy, Kilcurrane East, Kenmare Co Kerry 087-6846513 087-2224411 (work number)