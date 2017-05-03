Blackwater News

CPR training and use of the defibrillator takes place in Blackwater Tavern on Saturday 22nd April. Everyone trained in 2015 needs to re-train and be re-certified now. Beginners welcome also. Training takes 3.5 to 4 hours including a coffee break & costs €20. Taking bookings now for either 9am – 1pm or 2pm – 6pm. Give your name and preferred time to Mary on 064-6682003.

The Annual Clean Up of the Blackwater/Templenoe Area takes place on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd of April. Bags, gloves and a limited amount of pickers can be collected at O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater. The full bags can be left at Dirreendarragh Church, Blackwater Bridge and the Vestry Car Park for collection.

Exercise Classes with Shirley in Blackwater Tavern every Monday evening. Exercises and Total Toning for the Energetic from 7pm – 8pm, €5 per class. Contact Mary in Tavern 064-6682003.

Blackwater Drama Production. This year’s original three act play from the Blackwater Drama Group titled, Going for The Boat, will be premiered in the old Dance Hall Blackwater on Friday 19th of May. The play will run for three nights, Friday 19th Sat 20th & Sun 21st of May. Tickets will cost €10 and must be pre-booked as seating is limited. To secure your place in plenty of time, please phone The Blackwater Tavern on 064-6682003 now to book. The doors will open at 7.30 and the performance will begin at 8pm sharp. This is another great comedy written by the group and set in Blackwater in 1950, don’t miss it.

165 people from the greater Kenmare area and all over South Kerry attended the Tea Dance organised by Blackwater Women’s Group in Kenmare Bay Hotel on Sunday 2nd of April. Music was by the Singing Jarvey. Kenmare Bay provided an excellent meal and it was a great of dancing and socialising. Thanks to all who supported the event.

A 31 game and raffle for the upkeep of defibrillators in the Blackwater/Templenoe was held in Blackwater Tavern on Tuesday 22nd of March at 9pm. 8 tables played and €1,120.00 was raised between Cards, Raffle & Donations. Many thanks to everyone who supported the card game and raffle. All prizes were sponsored by the local community which was greatly appreciated.