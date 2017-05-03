Castletownbere Community Hospital announced as main charity beneficiary of 2017 Ring of Beara Cycle

Funds raised by this year’s Ring of Beara Cycle will go towards assisting local charities, with Castletownbere Community Hospital announced as the main beneficiary.

Staff and management of Castletownbere Community Hospital have celebrated the good news today alongside residents and service users.

The Ring of Beara Cycle will take place on

Saturday May 27th when the people of Kenmare and the Beara Peninsula will welcome 3,500

cyclists from all over Ireland and around the globe for this highly popular event.

Participants will cycle Ireland’s spectacular peninsula and embrace the unspoiled beauty of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Castletownbere Community Hospital serves the entire Beara peninsula including Bere Island and Dursey Island. The hospital offers a number of vital community services including palliative care, long stay, respite and community support.

Darren Lynch, Member of the Ring of Beara Cycle organising committee said, “We are very pleased to be in a position to make a difference to local charities. This year Castletownbere Community Hospital will receive funds which we are extremely happy about as they provide such a vital service to the local community here in West Cork. We are all looking forward to the big day which is fast approaching and we would encourage anyone interested in fundraising further for our partner charities to please do so, your help is very much appreciated.”

This year funds raised will be distributed to two nominated charities Castletownbere Community Hospital and the Southwest Counselling Centre.

With two distances, 110km or 140km, all levels of fitness are catered for from the seasoned

cyclist to the casual peddler. Cyclists will

experience the magnificent scenery of the mountains, valleys and the rugged coastline of the Beara peninsula.

With the 3 start/finish locations of Kenmare, Castletownbere and Allihies, the cycle is

accessible from all corners of the Beara peninsula. Cyclists will pass through picturesque and quaint towns, including Ardgroom, Eyeries, Castletownbere, Adrigole and Glengarriff. Participants will enjoy some food and chat at the fully stocked food stations dotted along the routes.

The event will finish with a great party atmosphere and superb facilities including hot food, hot tubs, massage, entertainment and finishers’ medal for all cyclists.

For more information please visit www.ringofbearacyclekenmare.com