Kenmare Kestrels complete amazing season in Kerry Basketball

Kenmare Kestrels have completed an amazing season in Kerry Basketball. Well done to all of our volunteer coaches, volunteer parents and truly remarkable young basketballers (not forgetting our stellar Kestrels Women who made it to the Cup Final).

A few notable teams to mention. Our Under 14 Boys who finished with 14 wins and only 2 losses and a memorable Cup Final victory. Our under 16 Girls who won 8 games and made it to the Cup Final. Our Under 12 Boys who finished with 11 wins and were outstanding. Our under 14 girls, competing in Division One for the first time in our Club’s history and our other Under 14 Girls who improved so much over the season. Our Boys & Girls Under 11 Teams who did so well competing in Kerry for the first time. Our Under 16 Boys for their excitement and energy throughout the season. To all those involved in our Kestrels Academy on Saturday mornings, each week our under 8 and under 10 boys & girls improved while having fun playing basketball, with a special thanks to Lucy Wallace for her patience. Finally, to our Senior ladies team – a joy to watch and a never-give-in spirit in every game.

Thanks again to our Volunteer Board: John Adams, Grainne Browne, Phil Harrington, Maureen O’Shea, Regina O’Connor, and Pudge Taft. A massive thanks to coaches: Caroline Taylor, Montse Salvado, John Adams, Denis O’Shea, Noreen O’Reagan, Micheal O’Shea, Grainne Browne, Shirley Cronin, Mike Hussey, John Daly, and Miguel Cornide.

Finally, thanks to Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine for their use of the gym and their support.

Please keep an eye out for our upcoming AGM, notification will be posted on our Kestrels facebook page, please like us!

Go Kestrels, already looking forward to September and the start of a new basketball season!