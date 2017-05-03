Credit Union launches novel membership drive with local sports clubs

Killarney Credit Union recently aunched its ‘Your Club, Your Credit Union’ competition where new credit union members nominate a club of their choice to win a €1,000 worth of O Neills Sports gear.

The largest amount of nominations for a club wins the 1st prize of €1,000 and there is a 2nd prize of €250.00 where a club is selected at random from the entries.

Helen Courtney Power, Business Development Officer, Killarney Credit Union explained how it works, “When a new member joins the credit union, they can nominate a club of their choice, at the end of May, the nominations for clubs are collated and the largest nominations received wins the first prize.”

The competition is open to all types of sports clubs football, hurling, rugby, tennis, basketball, cycling etc. Membership of the credit union is open to all those living and working in the common bond of Killarney Credit Union. This includes Killarney and Kenmare town; townlands of Fossa, Kilcummin, Glenflesk, Kilgarvan, Sneem, Kileentierna, Tuosist, Sneem and Firies.

Mark Murphy, CEO of Killarney Credit Union stated, “As a credit union, we are very involved in the sponsorship of many sports clubs in the locality. This competition will further help support these clubs with opportunity of winning new gear and equipment; and we in turn increase membership in the credit union.”

Credit Union membership is open to all ages from new born to pensioners. You will need to provide two forms of identification to join, generally photo and address identification. Further details on membership are included on www.killarneycu.ie.

Helen added, “We hope that this competition will encourage more people to join up as a credit union member, and as you don’t even have to involved in a sports club to participate, just nominate a club of your choice when you join up, so everyone is welcome to get involved. So tell a friend family, colleagues and fellow players today.

Competition is open from the 1st April to the 31st May 2017.

Further information on www.killarneycu.ie.