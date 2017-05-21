Kenmare & District Garden Club

Una O’Neill, a founding member of the Garden Club, gave us a very interesting and lighthearted talk on Thursday, 4th May. The title was ‘Back to Basics’ and Una is a great exponent of growing your own vegetables and fruit. Not only is the flavour so much better but you also know what’s gone into the growing and how fresh everything is. She touched on the value of Permaculture which is about being self-sufficient and also, importantly, sharing with others and in keeping with this, brought along some of her own fantastic lettuces and chitted potatoes for members to try. Amongst some of her useful tips was cutting off the large outer leaves of strawberries in the tunnel to expose the fruit for ripening and using cut off plastic water bottles as mini-cloches to protect seedlings.

There is an interesting 2-day trip to Co. Waterford’s gardens coming up on 10th/11th May and instead of an evening meeting in June, on Wednesday the 7th we will be with Vincent Hyland at Derrynane. Details of this will be sent to you in the usual way.