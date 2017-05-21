Did you know that 27 people die of heart attack in Ireland every day?

Heartwave Cardio Screening is returning to Kenmare with the revolutionary Bpro pulse wave analysis device, providing affordable and accurate heart and artery screenings.

The Bpro and A-Pulse Casp has been developed by Healthstats in Singapore and can calculate a person’s central aortic systolic pressure (CASP) (blood pressure closest to the heart) accurately and non-invasively. The A-Pulse has been validated in clinical trials to have an accuracy of 99.17%, as compared to the angiogram.

The BPro Cardio Pulse-Wave screening measures the aortic pressure as well as the flexibility of your arteries. Screenings are carried out by a health stats certified technician and a full printout of the results are given on the day which can be brought back to your own GP or cardiologist if necessary. The procedure is non-invasive and completely pain-free.

The cost of an individual BPro test is €50 per adult with a 10% discount (€90) for a couple. There is also a 20% discount for groups of 12 or more people.

Heartfelt Cardio Screening will bring the Bpro to Brook Lane Hotel on Tuesday 23rd May & Wednesday 7th June

Appointments are essential and are available from 11am until late.

For further information or to make an appointment, please contact Anna on 086 413 5555 or Jimmy on 086 2 566 422

heartfeltcardioscreening@gmail.com www.bproheartfeltcardioscreening.com/396161076