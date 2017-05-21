KMEG reports..

The Ring of Beara Kenmare Cycle – Saturday, 27th May2017

The Ring of Beara Cycle Kenmare takes place on Saturday 27th May. Once again we prepare to welcome large numbers of visitors to the town for this great event. Traffic management will be in place in the town during Friday and Saturday. The schedule for the event is as follows:

Friday 26th May

Some traffic management will be in place in Kenmare Town

Registration takes place in the park, The Square, Kenmare from 5pm until 9pm

Saturday 27th May

Traffic Management will be in place which will mean limited on-street parking in the town

Participants should park in signed event car parks

The general public car parks will remain open as usual

Registration will take place in the park, The Square Kenmare from 6.30am until 8am

Start time for The Cycle is 8.30am from Henry Street

Registration for The Kids Cycle takes place in The Square at 9.15am

The Kids Cycle starts at 10am

On street entertainment will take place from 9am until 5pm

All medical and eventsafetyservices will be operational until 6pm

All participants must have pre-registered for this event. Participants must bring their confirmation e-ticket or text message with them to the registration.

KMEG wishes everyone a happy and enjoyable day.

HELP, HELP, HELP – VOLUNTEERS NEEDED for Clean up on Friday evening and Saturday at

The Ring of Beara Cycle Kenmare event. Can you spare an hour or two to help please? If so, please contact Maureen Finnegan, Tidy Towns Committee. Mob: 086 083 9903 Email: kenmarett@gmail.com

3rd Defibrillator in Kenmare

There are now three defibrillators in Kenmare. Thanks to everyone who has done so much to ensure that these vital pieces of equipment are located in the town. A schedule of training dates for CPR training is currently being planned so watch for dates and times during the coming weeks.

CE Position Available

A position on the CE Scheme will become available during the coming weeks. If you are interested and eligible to apply please drop in your CV to the Community Enterprise Office or email it to marketing @kenmare.ie

Wild Atlantic Challenge

Congratulations to the hardworking WAC committee on running a very successful inaugural event on Saturday 13th May. 43 boats and over 150 people braved the inclement conditions during the afternoon’s racing. Everyone who took part said they will be back next year, when the event will be larger and even more successful. Grateful thanks to Failte Ireland for their funding contribution and to KMEG members for their contributions and support. Many thanks to everyone who organised this event.

All change at KMEG

After nearly four very happy and productive years working with the industrious KMEG committee, Irene Carey and Lynne Brennan will be leaving at the end of May. Irene will be embarking on a new career and Lynne will be retiring. They will both continue to volunteer for Community events…so they won’t be disappearing completely.

It is with great pleasure that KMEG announce the appointment of Helen McDwyer. Helen has a wealth of experience in marketing and organising events and will be working closely with the committee and KMEG members to further new ideas and plans for the town.