So much on offer at Kenmare Family Resource Centre!

By popular demand, their Moroccan cookery continues on Friday nights for the month of May. The cookery program planned for June is all about introducing seaweed into our diet. Bookings essential on 064 6642790.

‘Mature Make & Do’, Arts & Crafts for adults is a new program for Kenmare FRC, aimed at any adults who are interested in arts and crafts and looking to get out of the house, meet friends and socialise. Join them for some crafty fun on Friday mornings from 10am – 12noon. €5 per class. All adults welcome to attend.

Ever wanted to try pilates? Pilates is coming to Kenmare FRC, call 064 6642790 to register your interest.

Tara McCarthy of Canvas Club will continue with her acrylic painting for adults on Tuesdays from 2pm – 3pm for May and June.

Existing activities for young people at the centre include Art Factory, Canvas Club and Brownies. Starting this month are Theatre Games, a recently established local group, using theatrical arts to deliver life skills to children and teenagers in a fun environment. For more information on this group, please look up www.theatregamesireland.com. Please contact April on 083 1337933 for further information.

Kenmare Family Resource Centre staff are happy to welcome you to the centre anytime. Ring 064 6642790 / 087 7086641 or call in if you want to find out more about what they have to offer.