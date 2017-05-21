25th Anniversary of Kenmare Senior Citizens Annual Holiday

This annual trip has been taking place every April since our first trip to Dublin in 1993, it is organised every year by Dublin based Sgt John O’Sullivan (now retired), a native of Caher Kenmare. In earlier years the bookings were managed by Mairead Doyle and Anne Marie and more recently by Frances O’Sullivan. May O’Leary and Mary Fitzgerald have helped on the trips over the years.

John starts making plans for each trip a year in advance, the choice for a hotel is generally a four star with a leisure centre, the daily itinerary is researched and planned by him and he supervises each trip from start to finish to ensure the comfort and enjoyment for everyone.

Over the years many interesting and new places have been visited including Leinster House when the Dail was in session, The Mansion House, a visit to Aras an Uachtarain where we were treated to tea with President Mary McAleese, and a tour of Croke Park, The Rock of Cashel, Hook Head, several Castles and Cathedrals, There has been cruises on the Shannon, The Barrow and Nore.

The highlight of our recent trip to Galway was a cruise on the Corrib, we had a surprise when we moored at the golf links of the Glenlo Abbey Hotel where we were met by the manager Rory O’Sullivan of Templenoe and were whisked off in jeeps, golf buggies and mini buses to the restaurant which is sited in the carriages of the original Orient express where we were treated to a lavish afternoon tea.

At night some of the group enjoyed a game of Whist before going to the bar to enjoy the music and dance the night away, and sometime a sing song can go on into the small hours.

Everyone is immensely grateful for the huge work and effort that John O’Sullivan and Frances O’Sullivan put into the organising of this annual outing. Long may it continue.