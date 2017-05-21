Senator Mark Daly reports…

Michel Barnier addresses both houses of the Oireachtas in an Historic visit to Leinster House. This month Michel Barnier, the lead EU negotiator in the talks that will lead to the UK’s exit from the European Union, made a visit to Dublin and joined the very illustrious club of individuals who have addressed a joint sitting of the Oireachtas, which includes John F Kennedy and Nelson Mandela.

Kerry Coiste Na nÓg 50th anniversary. Congratulations to Kerry Coiste Na nÓg for their 50th anniversary. I was at the parade with the kids, parents, mentors and committee members of the 4 clubs in the district. Thanks to all those involved in the running of the enjoyable event.

Pieta House Darkness into Light Walk. In the early morning we remember and walked for all those affected by suicide. Thanks to Cllr Dan McCarthy & his huge team of helpers and to my Senate colleague Senator Joan Freeman for all she has done in relation to Pieta House

Fianna Fail Church Gate Collection. Thanks to all those who supported this year’s collection to the party. It is by far one of our largest fundraisers of the year and it is through people’s generosity that it continues to be such a success.

Transition Year Students. I was delighted to have the help of my niece Cara Daly and Carlynn O’Sullivan who were up in Dublin with me for their Work Experience Week. Between the hard work the girls got the chance to meet the Taoiseach and the President of Ireland.

Global Irish Civic Forum. As Spokesperson for the Irish Overseas and Diaspora I was invited and attended the Global Irish Civic Forum in Dublin Castle. The Forum provides an opportunity for those supporting the Irish diaspora abroad to come to Dublin to discuss their work with these communities and engage with Government. The Forum heard from speakers primarily from Irish diaspora organisations discussing their work and the plight of the 50,000 Irish undocumented of whom many are from this area.

Legislation debated in the Seanad this month included

Litter Pollution (Amendment) Bill 2017

Gender Recognition (Amendment) Bill 2017

Misuse of Drugs (Supervised Injecting Facilities) 2017

Need assistance with your passport? Due to a surge in demand the average issuance time for passports has been extended to at least 17 days for even an express passport application. If you plan on travelling in the near future please submit your application with all documentation well in advance of travelling.

If you are travelling unexpectedly (e.g. bereavement) and do not have a valid passport we recommend making a Rapid Renewal Passport Appointment in the Dublin Passport Office. This appointment can be booked online on the Passport Office website. New appointments for this emergency booking open up at 12.30pm each working day however always book out extremely quickly so we advise to be ready to book at exactly when they open.

If you have any questions regarding your passport application please feel free to contact my office on 01 618 3830or email me at Mark.Daly@oireachtas.ie.

Community and voluntary organisations. There are many community and voluntary organisations that do great work for the local area and anyone who would like to organise a raffle prize of a dinner or lunch voucher in the Leinster House Members Restaurant, please contact my office on 01 618 3830 or email me at Mark.Daly@oireachtas.ie.

A tour of Leinster House. Leinster House is a wonderful place to visit any time of the year. The building is rich in history and visitors get to experience the vibrant atmosphere on busy sitting days. If you are ever in Dublin and would like to take a tour of Leinster House, please feel free to contact Mark’s office on 01 618 3830 or email at Mark.Daly@oireachtas.ie and we would be delighted to help plan your visit.

Clinics. I am currently holding clinics alongside local T.D. John BrassiI every second Friday of the month. If you have any issues you would like assistance with these clinics are being held in Sean Daly’s office 34 Henry Street, please call my mobile or T.D. John Brassil’s office to arrange a time that suits.

If you have any queries call my mobile on 086 803 2612 or email me at Mark.Daly@oireachtas.ieand I will do my best to help. T.D. John Brassil’s office number is 0667133112