Kilgarvan/Tuosist U14 Footballers win Div 3 County League

Kilgarvan/Tuosist 5-12 An Ghaeltacht 0-18

Kilgarvan/Tuosist U14s won the Div 3 County League beating An Ghaeltacht in Beaufort on 24th May last. The sun shone and there was a light wind when the two teams took to the field. An Ghaeltacht got the first four points before we replied with a point and a goal to level matters. An Ghaeltacht scored a further 9 points in the first half and went in at half time 4 points up, At Half time it was An Ghaeltacht 0-13 Kilgarvan/ Tuosist 1-06.

Kilgarvan/Tuosist came out fighting in the second half and got 2 goals and 3 points in quick succession. The players gave it everything and An Ghaeltacht only scored 5 points in the second half while we scored 4-06. After a cracking game the final score was Kilgarvan/Tuosist 5-12 An Ghaeltacht 0-18.

Team: Callum Buckley, Dan Twomey, Darragh Creedon, Mark Casey, Fiachra Breen, Darragh Murphy, Caleb Brosnan, Tomas Creedon, Eoin O Shea, Tadgh O Donoghue, Mark Torpey, Conor Murphy, Denis Twomey, Corey Murphy, Conall Wilson, Jimmy Kelleher, Timothy O Donoghue, Luke Scanlon, Harry Dale, Shane O Sullivan, Donnacha McVeigh, Dylan O Sullivan. Mentors: John Foley, John Creedon, Cillian Murphy.