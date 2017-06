Kilgarvan/Tuosist U16 Footballers win Div 4 East Kerry League

Kilgarvan/Tuosist 3-17 Dr Crokes 0-07

Dr Crokes B team travelled to Kilgarvan to take on Kilgarvan/Tuosist in the Div 4 final on May 28th. Dr Crokes got the opening point. Kilgarvan/Tuosist got the next 8 points and a goal before Dr Crokes were to score again. KilgarvanTuosist dominated possession and went in half time leading 2-09 to 0-03.

Kilgarvan/Tuosist continued to play some lovely football with great team work and the scores kept coming. Dr Crokes kept trying but were unable to overcome a well prepared Kilgarvan/Tuosist team. Final score Kilgarvan/Tuosist 3-17 Dr Crokes 0-07

Team: Dylan Cusack, Eoin O’Shea, Eugene O’Sullivan, Darragh Creedon, Phoenix Randles, Kieran Harrington, Tomas Creedon, Jack Foley, Gary Randles, Tadgh O’Donoghue, Mark Torpey, Dion Murphy, Corey Murphy, Ronan Foley, Darragh O’Brien, Caleb Brosnan, Sean O’Shea, Dan Twomey. Mentors: John Foley, John Creedon, Sean O’Sullivan.