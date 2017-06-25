Kenmare/Kilgarvan U14 Hurlers complete the double!

Kenmare/Kilgarvan 5-13 Ballyheigue 2-08

Kenmare/Kilgarvan U14 hurlers travelled to Cahersalee Friday 2nd June to take on Ballyheighue in the Div 1 County league final. Ballyheighue got the first 3 points before we got a point. Ballyheighue had another point on the board before we levelled things with a goal to make it 1-1 to 0-04. The first half was very close and Ballyheighue went in 1 point up at half time, the score was Kenmare/Kilgarvan 2-04 Ballyheigue 1-08.

Kenmare/Kilgarvan came out blazing in the second half and every player put everything into it, we dominated in all positions and the scores continued to go up. We had scored 2-07 before Ballyheighue were to get a score 25 minutes into the second half. Kenmare/Kilgarvan were outright winners on a score of Kenmare/Kilgarvan 5-13 Balyheigue 2-08. Well done to all the players and their mentors. We wish them all the best as they head to Mooncoin on the 16th June to represent Kerry in the Div2 All Ireland Feile.

Team; Kevin O’Shea, Dan Twomey, Tom Quinlan, Pearse O’Brien, Fearghal O’Sullivan, Eoin O’Shea, Darragh Creedon, Tomas Creedon, Adam Gul, Jamie O’Regan, Mark Torpey, Mark Casey, Tadgh O’Donoghue, Liam Palmer, John McCarthy, Sean Brown, Eoghan McCarthy, Dara Casey, Corey Murphy .