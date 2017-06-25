Kenmare Swim Club reports…

As a club we have taken steps this year to retain an outside coach who has outstanding experience and incredible knowledge around the sport of swimming and in particular coaching. His name is Gary Mason.

Gary has been contracted to work with our coaches by the swim club committee. He has already started working with them, taking a weekend session and imparting his knowledge to them. It is a great opportunity for our coaches and for our club. There will be swim sessions coming up, that our squads will be involved in, which will include Gary coaching our swimmers alongside our coaches.

This is an exciting time for our club as there is such ability and enthusiasm among our swimmers. We want each individual to reach their swimming capability. Working along side our coaches, it is important for us to help provide, when possible, personnel like Gary to improve our clubs potential.

Gary started out by teaching private and group lessons. This gave him the foundation to progress to coaching. He completed his level one coaching in 2008 and continued to complete level two coaching in 2013. At this stage Gary was coaching a masters group and working with a local swimming club doing technical work with club swimmers. In August 2013 he was approached by the Dolphin swimming club, Cork, to take on the named development squad for 5 sessions weekly. Gary was appointed head coach in 2014/15 season and set about standardising drill progressions and language across the club. He feels that coaches who receive support and guidance and the freedom to try new ideas, increases competency and this is invaluable to the coaching structure. Gary firmly believes in encouraging all coaches to spend as long as it takes to improve technique; the results of this will shine through when performing in galas. Gary has coached silver and bronze medal winners at the IAG Summer open age group championships. He has coached swimmers who are now on the Irish youth squad. Gary is no longer involved with the Dolphin swimming club as his interests and family commitments took him in other directions.

He himself is an accomplished swimmer, he has competed at national level. He has been involved in triathlon and has competed at masters level in competitions. Gary views his input into our club as a chance to complement the experience that is present while increasing its knowledge base.

Our Summer holidays will begin despite our bad weather. It wont be long now and we will start to visit our beaches, and swimming at the pier will resume once the sun breaks through. Water safety is vital, as we live so close to the sea and rivers, it is important to keep the following in mind.

Regardless of the location, ensure children are supervised, even those who can swim.

Clear all toys from the water and away from the edge as they tempt children.

Ensure you (or the location you are visiting) has emergency equipment including a first-aid kit and a phone.

When boating, ensure everyone in the boat has their lifejacket on and fastened.

Consider requiring all non-swimmers to wear a lifejacket to keep them at the surface, making it easier for you to supervise them.

Avoid diving unless the individual is properly trained and after making sure the water is deep enough.

Play with care, don’t push or jump on others. Even the friendliest ‘dunking’ game is dangerous.

Never underestimate the power of current, swimmers or waders can be swept away in an instant.

Get trained through swimming and water safety lessons, get your Pleasure Craft Operator Card if you operate a boat, know how to respond in an emergency by taking first-aid lessons. Please check the Irish Water Safety website for courses in your area.

We encourage our club members to take part in the up coming course taking place at Templenoe pier on July 24th in relation to safety. A swim course will also take place on July 10th for all young people.

Learning to swim, and being confident and familiar with water, is important for everyone. Swimming skills, particularly among children, are fundamental to every individual’s safety to ensure they have the ability to survive in and around the water.

Kenmare Bay swim club is proud of the ethos that is currently being encouraged by Swim Ireland. We try to encourage our new members to flourish under the guidance of our coaches. To this end we encourage those who are excelling but nurture those that need a little extra help.

Our aim at the club is to provide a safe and happy environment for all our swimmers. To this end we encourage our coaches to display an empathy with the swimmers and to promote the club, with children at the centre. Parents are encouraged to participate in their child’s development, knowing that the selection process to the different levels is processed with a fair and balanced approach.

Our youngest members in squad 5 have made great progression in their swimming techniques and our youngest coach Aishling Foley has taken them under her wing.

We hope that these young people will develop to become our future national swimmers or even Olympic swimmers and represent the club in the future.

We will update you in next months newsletter, on the end of the year events and galas that our members have competed in.