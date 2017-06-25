Welcome to this month’s Golf in Kenmare Section.

Ring of Kerry Results.

3rd and 4th of June Men’s Stableford

1st Brian McCarthy (7) 41Pts. 2nd Cyril O’Donoghue (18) 40 Pts. 3rd Derek McCarthy (17) 38Pts. 4th Noel Moylan 36Pts.

4th of June Lady Captain Danielle Froment’s Prize

1st Christina Foley (14), 32Pts. 2nd Margaret Collins (25) 31 Pts, 3rd Maura Crowley (32) 31 Pts. 4th Mary Rogers (22) 30 Pts. Best Visitor, Mary Brosnan (17) 32Pts.

27th & 28th May, Men’s Stableford

1st Simon Stauch (11) 36Pts, 2nd Derek Hillier(7) 35 Pts, 3rd Henk Bons (6) 32Pts, 4th Martin Hobbart (12) 31Pts

Coming up: 17th June Medal, June 24th & 25th Club Matchplay Singles.

Kenmare Golf Club Results.

June 4th Presidents Prize (Mike O’Brien) 2017 Results

1st. Overall Patrick Burke (17)42 pts. 2nd Tim Twomey(18)38pts. 3rd Paudie Kelleher(20)38pts, Best Gross Philip Duggan (5)37pts. Best Past President Tom Carey (16) 36pts. Best Senior Dave Kelly (18) 37pts. 1st White Course Sean Daly (Kenmare) (25) 30pts. More results on the Kenmare GC Facebook page.

Ladies Sat 03 June 18 Hole Stableford

1st Angela Cronin (23)38Pts, 2nd Breda Murphy(24)33Pts.

Junior Golf Results from May: Mon 22nd Boys 9 Hole S/ford

1st Vaughan O’Brien (28)27Pts 2nd Darragh Hanley (30)26Pts Best of 54 h/cap Joshua Foley 19Pts

Mon 29th Boys Golf- 9 Hole Results: 1st Seoige Orpen, (54)31Pts 2nd Shane Brennan(53)28Pts, 3rd Tommy Arthur(41)27Pts

Competitions for men and ladies every Sunday. New Thursday 8 Hole Competition for Men every week. Mens Seniors golf continues on Thursdays. Junior golf on Mondays. Scramble Fridays from 6.

Scratch Cups. Kenmare Golf Club and Ring of Kerry Golf Club have joined forces for this September to put Scratch Cups on in both clubs at the same weekend. Scratch Cups are a great way to attract visitors to Kenmare and our Golf Clubs. The Scratch cup is a big day in a Club’s Calendar, and is a real test of golf. Winning a scratch cup outside your own club is a big achievement. So we hope to fill Kenmare with golfers on Sept 2nd and 3rd. The competitions will feature Senior, Junior, Intermediate and Minor grades in both venues. There are excellent prizes on offer for all categories, and entry is only €20 for guests for each competition.

Encourage golfers you know to book a weekend away in Kenmare and play two of the best courses in Kerry, bookings can be made by calling Kenmare on 064 6641291 or Ring of Kerry on 064 6642000. Bookings can also be made online with both clubs.

Club Matchplay Competitions. June is the time of year when matchplay competitions really kick off in both local Clubs. Matchplay involves head to head competitions between singles, and also between teams of two. New golfers should be encouraged to take part in the club competitions, matchplay really helps improve your golf.

Bluffer’s guide to reading results. This is a response to a question – how to read golf results. The answer is long and could possibly be boring. To speed things up, we’re including a “bluffer’s guide” here.

The first thing is to identify the competition. Amateur Golf scoring is very different to professional golf. “Under Par” very rarely comes into the equation on a Sunday morning. So we have different scoring and competition formats. The most common competitions we run are Stableford Competitions, and the results look like this: 1st, John Murphy (6), 37Pts.

The numbers are key to understanding the scores.(6) means a the player has a handicap of six. 17 is about the average handicap for men, 27 for women – any golfer that plays off a handicap of less than 10 is seriously good.

36 Points is the target in Stableford, it means that a player equalled the number of shots for the course with their handicap taken into account. 37 points means the player played better than his handicap on the day. Normally, anything around or over 40 will be in the top placings.

Don’t say: “How come your handicap is so high?” Do say “I saw you had better than 36 points last weekend, well played!”

Happy Golfing!