Cycle raises over €3,000 for John Egan Memorial

On Saturday June 13th over 120 adult cyclists, together with quite a few children and their parents, converged at Sneem Hotel for the start of the John Egan Memorial Cycle. Following refreshments and lots of banter in the sumptuous surrounds of Sneem Hotel’s function room the cyclists got ready for the start at 10.15 am. Though three routes of varying length and difficulty were on offer, the vast majority of cyclists opted for the longest route, from Sneem to Kenmare, up to Molls Gap and home to Sneem via the Killarney Rd.

The starting flag was waved by Mary Egan, John’s wife and the cycle was led out by three of John’s iconic teammates, John O’ Keefe, Jimmy Deenihan and Mickey Ned O Sullivan. All parts of County Kerry were represented with a very strong contingent coming from both Valentia Island and North Kerry.

As the morning was blustery and wet at times, the cyclists were intent on wasting no time and the leading bunch arrived in Kenmare in less than one hour Johnno Keefe still at the front, with Jimmy Deenihan and Mickey Ned in hot pursuit. The climb up to Moll’s Gay didn’t seem to sap their energy much either and despite a strong headwind from Moll’s to Sneem, the first bunch of cyclists were back at Sneem Hotel at precisely the two hour mark with Johnno right there with the leading bunch. The remainder of the cyclists were all home by lunch time and all expressed their enjoyment for having taken part. All cyclists were particularly happy with the hot soup and sandwiches and excellent service provided complimentary by Sneem Hotel and it’s staff. A big thank you also to Louis Moriarty of Sneem Hotel, who organized the cycle.

The John Egan Memorial Committee is most appreciative of the efforts of all cyclists to attend and also for the €3,000 raised for John’s memorial, which was unveiled in Sneem last weekend.