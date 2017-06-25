Kenmare Shamrocks reports..

The U/14 Kenmare/Kilgarvan hurlers added the County League title to the Feile title they won already this year when they defeated Ballyheigue. Well done to all involved.

Keep Saturday October 28th free as you will be guaranteed a brilliant nights entertainment at Dancing with the Shamrocks. Dancers have already met and practice will be stepping up a notch as the summer months pass. Do we have an Aidan O’Mahony in the troupe? Further information to follow.

The senior footballers were defeated by Legion in the replay of the Senior County Championship Round 1 tie. This set up the unique clash of Kenmare Shamrocks against Kenmare District. On a Friday evening in Templenoe we had a great start with an early goal and we were never headed after that, final score 3-13 to 3-08. We have had a few games in the league since then which we have lost narrowly to both Listowel and Beaufort.

Congratulations to the minor footballers and management who defeated Gneeveguilla in the County League Final after extra time in Glenflesk. The team showed great heart and skill to edge the contest by a