Inbhear Scéine Gaels

Congratulations to the U14 girls who defeated Legion on a score-line of 5-04 to 1-09 in the Division 2 ‘B’ Final. Congratulations also to a super U16 team who won an outstanding game scoring 6-08 to Laune Rangers’ 2-10 in the Division 2 ‘B’ Final. Well done to Scoil Réalt na Mara, Tuosist and ISG members who won the 3 Teacher Cumann na mBunscoil county competition against Knocknagoshel on a score of 9-05 to 2-07. Congratulations to the U12 girls team who are both league and cup final winners. We would like to mention our U12 players Tara Desmond, Helena O’Donoghue, Chloe Cremin and Orla O’Brien who played for Kerry in the Gaynor Cup this year. Well done to all juvenile players, coaches and mentors on their continued success this season.

Congratulations to Chloe Cremin, representing Scoil Réalt na Mara, Tuosist on coming second place in the Kerry Primary Schools Girls Gaelic Football Skills Final Individual Event at the John Mitchel’s GAA pitch. Well done to the Kerry Ladies U14 team, especially ISG’s Aoife Crowley and Amy Harrington, on defeating Cavan to set up an All-Ireland U14 ‘A’ Championship Final against Galway on the first weekend in July.

Best of luck to the senior team in their first round of Randles Bros Senior Championship at home to Cromane/Miltown on Sunday 25th June. For up-to-date news, fixtures and results go to the ISG facebook page.