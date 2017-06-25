Kenmare Kestrels Basketball Club will take a break before returning to the hardcourt in September. Please ‘Like’ our Facebook page to keep up to date with registration details for our upcoming 2017/18 Basketball Season. A huge thanks to our dedicated and committed Kestrels committee that were re-elected at our recent AGM; John Adams, Chairperson; Grainne Browne, Vice Chairperson; Maureen O’Shea, Secretary; Phil Harrington, Treasurer; Josephine Taft, Children’s Officer; and Regina O’Connor, Equipment Manager. The post of PRO remains vacant, please volunteer if you would like to get involved next season.
Finally, a big thank you to Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, the coaches, players, volunteers and parents for making our last season such a huge success. Keep dribbling, driving and shooting all summer long and we look forward to seeing everyone back for an exciting season ahead.
Kenmare Kestrels Basketball Club
