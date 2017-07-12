Inter Kenmare FC

Inter are gearing up for the new season with serious (and expensive) work on both pitches and much to do! The machine is a linear compactor ‘designed to revitalise heavy wear areas by relieving soil compaction, improving aeration and removing surface water’.

To everyone who has children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews playing in our club (and if they’re not playing soccer, why not?) To everyone who has an interest in helping a local sports club that caters for all, and covers a wide area from Caherdaniel to Glengarriff and Castletownbere to Kilgarvan. We want to know your views. Those who do have children at the club should take an interest in how your club is run and what is proposed for the future – the only way to change things is to get involved! Anyone who has been to our academy nights and seen the number of children there will realise the size of the task. We have to fight hard to build a viable club for everyone. We need volunteers to help fundraise, promote events, coach teams and everything in-between. This is especially true at senior level; we are at a crisis point and need senior coaches now. If you can offer advice or time come along and lets us know.

21st June. A great and sunny day was had by all as 200 kids and their connections ran about at our Kids Academy final day celebrations, with bouncy things and ice creams. A big thanks to parents for all their help throughout the year. Thanks also to the academy coaches all of whom completed their Kick Start courses.

A special thanks to Kenmare Bay Hotel for their sponsorship of the academy (tops and beenies) Also thanks to our comrades at Killarney Celtic & Killarney Athletic for hosting many blitzes throughout the year.