British Triathlon for Rachel Hawker

Congratulations to Kenmare athlete Rachel Hawker who recently won the British Women’s 20-24 years age category Triathlon Championship. Rachel posted a time of 2.16.20, one minute fifty seconds ahead of 2nd place finisher Emma Dixon. Prior to that event Rachel placed 4th in the British University Championship.

On Saturday September 16th, in Kenmare, Rachel will be competing in the Lost Sheep Triathlon. This will also be the Irish Middle Distance National Championships consisting of 1500m swim, 90km bike and 21km run. Rachel is at present working towards a PhD at Leeds University.