Congratulations Elissa!

Elissa Hussey, Cahir National School, who won a bronze medal in 1st Class Girls 100m in County National School Sport.

County National School Sports were held in Castleisland on the evening of June 28th and 54 athletes & 6 relays from all the schools in the district competed. Well done to all for participating, below are the medal winners.

1st Charlie Guest St Johns 3rd Class Boys 200m

3rd Liam O’Sullivan St Johns 3rd Class Turbo Javelin

3rd Elissa Hussey Cahir 1st Class Girls 100m

3rd Ciara De Jong Sneem 2nd Class Girls 60m

3rd Phoebe O’Shea St Johns 3rd Class Turbo Javelin