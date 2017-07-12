The Bonane Sailor selected for The Coupe!

What an honour for Georgia O Brien, Bonane and The Kenmare Rowing and Boat Club that she has been selected on the Irish Rowing Team which will compete in the European cup for Juniors (Under 18)

The Coupe de- la-Jeunesse to be held in Hazelwinkel in Belgium.

Thirteen European countries will send the cream of their Under 18 rowers to compete in the up and coming two day event 29th 30th July.

Georgia who will row in the Blue Ribbon Single Sculls event is one of only 3 girls that have been selected by Rowing Ireland.Two girls from Fermoy Rowing Club will row in a pair.

Georgia got her international debut off to a great start when she won a silver medal at The Homes International Held in Wales in 2016. And her Coach Noel Casey set their sights high on making the cut for the Coupe in 2017.

Under Caseys supervision and following his rigorous programme their objective was achieved when Georgias superb performances at The Cork Boat Club Regatta recently at The National Rowing Centre impressed the selectors so much that they selected her for the team.

It is great to see the coach and athlete’s hard work,dedication,and talent reaping the rewards they have earned and,

Le Cúnamh Dé continue to earn.